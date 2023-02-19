TCS to lay off employees? Here's what company's top official says

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tata Consultancy Services (Representational image)

TCS layoffs on cards: After Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook, is IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is also planning to lay off employees, well, the company said that it has no plans to fire staff as it believes in grooming the talent for longer careers once they join the company.

Speaking to PTI in an interview, TCS chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad said, "We don't do that (layoffs), we believe in grooming talent in the company…(there will be) no layoffs."

In fact, the top TCS HR official said that they are planning to hire people from Start Ups who got fired due to various reasons.

“It is a very large canvas, we are doing exciting work across different industries in different technologies. I think all of that requires some phenomenal talent to come in and participate. We are getting it obviously from startups, people who have actually done some good work in those companies and have short-term career challenges,” he said.

Furthermore, the official said that they will be announcing a rise in salaries for their employees soon.

TCS chief HR said that the company hired over 2 lakh people including 1.19 lakh trainees in the past one year.

The official also informed that close to 40 per cent of the current staff work from offices three times a week and 60 per cent come two times a week.

“I expect these numbers (of those working from offices) to increase. By Q1 (FY24) it will significantly go up by Q2 of FY24, we will decide the way forward,” he added.

