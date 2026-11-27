The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant urgent relief to two Tata Trusts challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons for a third five-year term. The court allowed the company's November 30 board meeting to go ahead as scheduled, but made clear that any decision taken there would remain subject to its final ruling.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) had approached the court seeking to stop the meeting, have it postponed or prevent Chandrasekaran from exercising his vote as executive chairman. The trusts have challenged the validity of his reappointment, arguing that the September 17 board resolution did not receive the approval required under the company's Articles of Association.

What did the Bombay High Court say?

A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja refused to pass any interim order in favour of the trusts on Friday. It said the November 30 meeting could proceed, while making its outcome subject to the court's final decision.

"We are not granting any relief today. Let the meeting (on November 30) go on as per schedule. Any outcome of the meeting would be subject to our final orders," the court observed.

The bench directed Tata Sons and the other respondents, including six directors named in the case, to file their reply affidavits to the two suits lodged on Thursday. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 18, 2027.

Why have Tata Trusts challenged Chandrasekaran's reappointment?

The SDTT and RDTT have filed separate suits against Tata Sons and six of its directors, questioning Chandrasekaran's reappointment for a third five-year term as executive chairman.

According to the trusts, the September 17 resolution approving his reappointment was invalid because it did not secure the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association. They have also sought to prevent the chairman from exercising his casting vote during the November 30 meeting if the nominee directors are divided on a decision.

The two trusts have also sought damages. The SDTT has claimed Rs 50 crore, while the RDTT has sought Rs 15 crore, with annual interest of 18 per cent.

Why did Tata Sons oppose postponing the meeting?

During Friday's hearing, lawyers representing the trusts again requested that the November 30 meeting be deferred. Tata Sons opposed the plea, arguing that the meeting needed to take place because of a deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for Tata Sons, told the court that the RBI had directed the company to inform the central bank by December 12 about its decision on complying with the mandated listing requirement. He argued that the board meeting was necessary to address the matter and added that any resolution passed would remain subject to the High Court's orders.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the SDTT, countered that Tata Sons was using the RBI directive as a pretext to create urgency around holding the meeting. He described the urgency cited by the company as artificial.

The High Court, however, declined to defer the meeting and allowed it to proceed on November 30, with its decisions remaining subject to the final outcome of the cases.

(With inputs from PTI)

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