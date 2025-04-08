Tata Motors: Group reports 3 per cent decline in global wholesales in Q4 Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has paused vehicle shipments from its facilities in the UK to the US to work out new trading terms in the wake of changes in the tariff structure.

Tata Motors: Mumbai-headquarter Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent fall in its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover. According to information shared, the group global wholesales stood at 3,66,177 units in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 as compared to the year-ago period.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in Q4 FY25 were at 1,46,999 units, lower by 6 per cent against the same quarter an year ago, the company said in a statement. It should be noted that Tata Motors passenger vehicles include sales of electric vehicles.

British arm Jaguar Land Rover clocked 1,11,413 units in the fourth quarter, up 1 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Jaguar wholesales during the quarter were 7,070 units, while Land Rover wholesales stood at 1,04,343 units, it added.

Tata Motors said its commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range sales were at 1,07,765 units in Q4 FY25, lower by 3 per cent over Q4 FY24.

JLR suspends shipments from UK plants to US

Meanwhile, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has paused vehicle shipments from its facilities in the UK to the US to work out new trading terms in the wake of changes in the tariff structure.

"The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands. As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans," a JLR spokesperson said in a statement last week.

About 23 per cent of JLR's over 4 lakh units sold in FY24 were in the US. These were all exported from its UK plants.

Tata Motors Share Price

Shares of Tata Motors traded in green today. The counter opened at Rs 592.65 on the BSE and gained further to touch the high of Rs 606.40 - a gain of 4.57 per cent for the previous close.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,179.05 and the 52-week low is Rs 542.55. The stock is still trading much below its 52-week high. It has fallen around 25 per cent in three months and 35 per cent in six months. However, the stock has given a multibagger return of 771 per cent in 5 years.