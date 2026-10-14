Tata Elxsi share price jumps 8% as Q2 profit rises to Rs 170.3 crore, revenue up at Rs 1,056 crore

Shares of Tata Elxsi, a Tata Group's design and technology services firm, surged over 8 per cent even as the market remained flat on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. The stock opened in the green after the company reported a 10 per cent increase in net profit during the September quarter of FY27. The stock opened with a gap up and began the trading session at Rs 3,494.95, up from the previous close of Rs 3,426.40 on the BSE. It jumped further to touch the intraday high of Rs 3,706, representing a gain of Rs 279.6 or 8.16 per cent. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 3674.80, up Rs 248.40 or 7.25 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 22,907.01 crore.

Tata Elxsi net profit

Tata Elxsi has reported a 10 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 170.30 crore during the September quarter of FY27, aided by growth in key verticals. It posted a profit of Rs 154.82 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations jumped 14.98 per cent to Rs 1,055.66 crore in Q2 FY27, up from Rs 918.10 crore in Q2 FY26.

Quarter-on-quarter, the company's revenue grew 3.4 per cent. However, its net profit declined by 0.18 per cent.

"We have delivered strong operational excellence and resilient growth across customers and industry verticals in a volatile macro environment," Tata Elxsi CEO and MD Manoj Raghavan said.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. Q2FY27 Q2FY26 YoY (%) Q1FY27 QoQ (%) Revenues (INR Mn) 10,557 9,181 15 10,211 3.4 EBIT (INR Mn) 2,078 1,699 22.3 1,937 7.2 EBIT Margin (%) 19.7 18.5 118 19 71 Other Income 349 489 -28.6 415 -15.8 Interest Expense 36 40 -11.7 27 31.2 PBT 2,391 2,147 11.4 2,325 2.9 Tax 688 599 14.9 619 11.2 PAT (INR Mn) 1,703 1,548 10 1,706 -0.2 Basic EPS (INR) 27.3 24.9 10 27.4 -0.2

Tata Elxsi share price

The stock has gained over the last four days and has risen 22.19 per cent in the period. Based on two per cent of the five-day average traded value, the stock is liquid enough for a trade size of Rs 4.03 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has returned 454.74 per cent over 10 years. However, it has corrected 41.32 per cent in five years and 31.15 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 29.57 per cent, compared with the fall of 14.21 per cent in the benchmark index.