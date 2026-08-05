Tamil Nadu Budget 2026: From gold coins to Vetri laptops, key announcements by Vijay government

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the maiden budget of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government in the Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2026-27. While presenting the Budget, Wilson reiterated the government's goal of a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036. While presenting the Budget, the finance minister urged the Central Government to restore the process of medical admissions based on Class 12 public examination results. Wilson also said that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government's first Budget lays down the roadmap to achieve this genuine long-term vision.

Here are key highlights of Tamil Nadu Budget 2026

Government to increase lean-period assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per family, benefiting 1.93 lakh traditional fishermen families, with an allocation of Rs.135 crore in the budget.

Tamil Nadu Budget allocates Rs 7,432 crore for electricity subsidies for farmers and Rs 14,984 crore to the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department.

Rs 8,028 crore allocated for Co-operation Department.

Tamil Nadu government will implement 'Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam'. Under this scheme, every child born in government hospitals will receive a 1-gram gold ring.

Tamil Nadu government to launch 'Vetri Magalir Goat Rearing Scheme' to provide five goats or sheep with a 100 per cent subsidy to destitute widows, deserted women, transgender persons, and persons with disabilities living in rural areas, at a cost of Rs 110.

Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli will be declared as a 'Space Industrial Investment Zone'; India's first dedicated AI and Innovation city, named 'Arivagam', will be established.

The financial assistance for upgrading a temporary house to a permanent house has been increased from Rs 3.10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Under the Vettri Veedu Scheme, 70,000 permanent houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

Under the Singappen Women Empowerment Scheme, a target has been set to provide loans worth Rs 38,000 crore to women's self-help groups during the current year.

The state government has proposed three new metro rail corridors: Airport-Kelambakkam, Koyambedu-Pattabiram, and Poonamallee-Sunguvarchatram.

A provision of Rs 838 crore has been made to implement a new health insurance scheme for government employees. The insurance coverage for government employees has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh. Additionally, there is a health insurance scheme offering coverage of up to Rs 12 lakh.

Announcement of India's first AI city in Tamil Nadu; Rs 5 crore has been allocated to establish 'Arivagam'.

12 new old-age homes will be established across 12 districts.

The government has allocated Rs 812 crore to provide an 8-gram gold coin and a silk saree to women on their wedding day.

By 2031, artificial intelligence (AI) skills training will be provided to 5,00,000 students studying in engineering colleges, polytechnic colleges, and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state.

A Special Law College will be established in Madurai starting in the 2027–28 academic year. Rs 8,393 crore has been allocated to the Higher Education Department. Five new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be established across Tamil Nadu at a total estimated cost of Rs 90 crore.

Government will implement the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme' for college students. Rs 44,527 crore has been allocated for the School Education Department.

Bicycles, equipped with helmets and water bottles, worth Rs 277 crore will be distributed to Class 11 students in government and government-aided schools.

ALSO READ:

'Treated me like terrorist': Udhayanidhi Stalin attacks TVK govt after release in Trisha remark case