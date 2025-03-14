Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: FM announces 1 lakh new houses under ‘Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Thittam’ scheme Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: The Finance Minister said that the state's 2025-26 Budget has been drafted keeping in mind the growth for the next 25 years.

Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu today presented the fifth Budget of the present DMK regime for 2025-26. Thennarasu presented the Budget amid chaos by the Opposition members.

While presenting the Budget, Thennarasu said that one lakh new houses will be constructed at a budget outlay of Rs 3,500 crore under the ‘Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Thittam’ scheme.

The Finance Minister said that the state's 2025-26 Budget has been drafted keeping in mind the growth for the next 25 years.

Thennarasu said that the Rs 1,500 crore Adyar river restoration programme is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed within the next 15 months.

He also announced new combined drinking water projects in seven districts at a cost of Rs 6,668 crore. According to the minister, the projects will benefit 29.74 lakh people.

To support working women of the state, the government has decided to build Thozhi hostels at 10 more locations and for this Rs 77 corer has been allocated. "This will benefit 800 working women," Thennarasu said.

Also, the government has allocated Rs 275 crore for student hostels in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. He also said that the government will revise the physical education curriculum to include chess in school education.

For senior citizens, the state government will set up 'Anbucholai' centers in 25 districts of the state.

The minister said that the World Tamil Olympiad will be conducted every year, with a prize money of Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified the language tussle with the Centre by replacing the Devanagari rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in its logo for the budget 2025-26. The logo for the budget, released by the government on Thursday, carried 'ru', the first letter of the Tamil word 'Rubaai', which denotes the Indian currency in the vernacular language.

According to a government portal, the rupee symbol is an amalgam of Devanagari "Ra" and the Roman Capital "R" with two parallel horizontal stripes running at the top representing the national flag and also the "equal to" sign. The Indian Rupee sign was adopted by the Government of India on 15th July, 2010.

Ironically, IIT Guwahati Professor D Udaya Kumar, the son of former DMK MLA N Dharmalingam, had designed the ‘₹’ symbol.