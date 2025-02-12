Ratan Tata’s dream comes true: IHCL to invest Rs 2,500 crore in Taj Bandstand hotel

Follow us on Image Source : X/@CMOMAHARASHTRA The new Taj Bandstand will be developed by the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).

Ratan Tata’s dream comes true: The Tata Group-run Indian Hotels Company, which owns and operates the Taj hotels, has announced an investment of Rs 2,500 crore to develop a new hotel 'Taj Bandstand' at Mumbai's Bandra. The hotel, which will be developed on a two-acre land, is opposite to landmark luxury hotel Taj Lands End.

Ratan Tata’s dream project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who attended the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony of Taj Bandstand hotel, said that the project was very dear to the late Ratan Tata.

"This hotel was very dear to Honorable Ratan Tataji. I still remember he himself mentioned to me once that there are certain issues which we need to resolve. And we want to put up a hotel which will not just be a hotel, but it will be pride of Mumbai.

Taj Bandstand Hotel: All you need to know

The property is coming on the place that once housed the Sea Rock Hotel, which was one of the sites bombed in 1993 serial blasts. IHCL bought the property for Rs 680 crore and demolished the structure completely.

Taj Bandstand hotel will house 330 rooms and 85 apartments. Guests will get multiple dining options and the hotel will have convention spaces and world-class facilities.

The project will also include the development and maintenance of surrounding areas with landscaped gardens, sporting and recreation activities as well as entertainment options paying tribute to the city's diverse and rich cultural heritage.

Construction of the new property is set to begin this year and may take three years to complete.

IHCL's Managing Director and Chief Executive Puneet Chhatwal said the company is seeking to build a 165 metre-tall structure on the plot, and has got permission to build a 145-meter-tall one as of now.

Taj Bandstand Hotel: Employment opportunities

The facility is expected to create direct employment for 1,000 people, while the indirect ones like cab drivers etc will take the overall employment to over 7,000.

