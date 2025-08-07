Big relief after 20 years! Swarn Jayanti Nagar allottees in Aligarh to finally get flats Aligarh Development Authority (ADA) started the Swarn Jayanti Nagar Extension Scheme in 2004, under which residential plots and houses were to be allotted on 14 hectares of land.

In welcome news for the residents of the Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, the Aligarh Development Authority (ADA) has initiated a process aimed at offering flats to people 20 years after the Swarn Jayanti Nagar expansion scheme commenced in 2004. While this scheme got delayed due to many disputes, an agreement has finally been reached between ADA and allottees. The proposal related to the construction of flats was approved in the board meeting. Following this, the ADA will construct and provide flats, constructing four to five-tier buildings under the new bye-law-2025 on the vacant land in the expansion scheme.

Swarn Jayanti Nagar Extension Scheme Started In 2004

Aligarh Development Authority (ADA) started the Swarn Jayanti Nagar Extension Scheme in 2004, under which residential plots and houses were to be allotted on 14 hectares of land. During the initial phase, the estimated cost of the plot was about Rs 4,000 per square meter.

Under this scheme, 248 people were allotted plots and 12 were allotted houses. However, several issues emerged soon after its launch. Around five hectares of land came under the land ceiling law and was eventually returned to the farmers following a court order.

Additionally, there was no agreement with farmers over two and a half hectares of land, leading to a legal dispute. As a result of these conflicts, ADA was left with only seven hectares of usable land, preventing many allottees from receiving their plots or taking possession.

100 Allottees Agreed To Take Flats

A total of 170 allottees could not be given land, due to which they were making rounds of the ADA for many years. But now they will get flats. In the discussions between the ADA and the allottees, about 100 allottees have agreed to take the flats.

The latest development will not only provide the allottees with the housing they are entitled to, but will also help in resolving long-standing disputes.