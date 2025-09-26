Supreme Court approves JSW Steel’s Rs 19,700 crore resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel The Supreme Court on Friday approved JSW Steel’s Rs 19,700-crore resolution plan to take over debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL).

