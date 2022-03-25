Friday, March 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Supertech declared bankrupt, over 25,000 homebuyers to be effected

Supertech declared bankrupt, over 25,000 homebuyers to be effected

The order is said to impact over 25,000 homebuyers who are awaiting possession of their homes booked with the developer for several years. 

India TV Business Desk Edited by: India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 25, 2022 16:18 IST
supertech, supertech bankruptcy , union bank of india, supertech group company, real estate develope
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

 Supertech builders have several ongoing projects in both commercial and residential sectors in the NCR region, and other parts of Northern India. 

Delhi-NCR-based developer Supertech has been declared insolvent on March 25, several media reports said, fter the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal admitted a petition filed by the Union Bank of India for non-payment of dues.

The order is said to impact over 25,000 homebuyers who are awaiting possession of their homes booked with the developer for several years. Supertech builders have several ongoing projects in both commercial and residential sectors in the NCR region, and other parts of Northern India. 

Latest Business News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News