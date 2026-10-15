Stock surges over 1,500 points, Nifty closes near 23,000 amid easing crude oil prices

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a broad-based rebound, ending the session higher as buying gained pace throughout. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 1,533.72 points or 2.11 per cent higher at 74,315.61. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 74,330.29 and a low of 72,896.38, gyrating 1,433.91 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 374.65 points or 1.66 per cent to close at 22,997.35. However, the broader market ended the session in the red. The BSE MidCap Select Index fell 71.36 points, or 0.40 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index fell 137.03 points, or 1.52 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT was the biggest gainer, up 1.82 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto, up 1.67 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG fell 1.06 per cent.

"Markets witnessed a sharp rebound, supported by a resurgence in IT stocks following strong Q2 earnings from leading IT companies. Gains in banking and automobile stocks, along with a decline in global crude oil prices, also boosted sentiment in the oil and gas sector. The rupee’s continued recovery against the US dollar, aided by RBI measures, further lent support to domestic equities, even as other Asian markets plunged 1–8 per cent amid a sell-off in AI-linked stocks," said Ankur Punj, Managing Director, Equirus Wealth.

According to experts, the overall market bias has improved to cautiously bullish, supported by strong gains in Nifty and Bank Nifty.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Bharati Airtel, and Eternal were the major gainers, with Tech Mahindra gaining 4.61 per cent today. On the flip side, BEL, Trent and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards. BEL shares fell 0.60 per cent today.

Today, 27 of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 3 closed in the red. Meanwhile, 41 of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the other 8 closed in the red and one remained unchanged. 1 stock remained unchanged.

Rupee continues upward trajectory

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee extended its winning streak to a fifth straight session, supported by easing crude oil prices, unwinding dollar long positions, and strong domestic risk appetite.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)