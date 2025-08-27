Stock under Rs 500 to be in focus as company expands landholding near Noida's Jewar Airport The stock has given a multibagger return of 419 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 5.63 per cent in one year and 10.40 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

Shares of Uttar Pradesh-based Pavna Industries will be in focus when stock markets open on Thursday, August 28, 2025, as the company has informed exchanges that it has further expanded its landholding near Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The company said that it acquired an additional 1.89 acres in one of the country's fastest-evolving industrial corridors. The company, a manufacturer of automotive components catering to passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles, stated that the move will strengthen its long-term vision.

Share Price History

Shares of the company opened gap-up with a gain of 2.16 per cent at Rs 442.05 in the previous trading session. However, it tumbled amid selling pressure in the broader market to touch the low of Rs 429.35, representing a fall of Rs 429.35. During the day, it touched a high of Rs 452.05.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 759.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 295.20 on the BSE. The market cap of the company is Rs 601.74 crore.

The stock has given a multibagger return of 419 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 5.63 per cent in one year and 10.40 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

Form JV With Taiwan's SMC

Recently, the company has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Taiwan-based SmartChip Microelectronic Corporation (SMC) to boost EV technology in India and grow into new high-growth markets. According to the information shared, the company holds 80 per cent equity in the JV. The remaining 20 per cent stake is held by the SMC.

"Pavna Industries has entered into a joint venture agreement with SmartChip Microelectronic Corporation (SMC), which will offer to undertake and carry on the business of inter alia making electronic components for the automobile industry (ICE and EV) and for other industries like hardware for cupboard/door locks etc. in residential/ commercial industries, and medical, among others," the company said in an exchange filing.

