Shares of IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited are in focus as the company has launched a new AI technology to combat cyber fraud. In an exchange filing, the company announced the commercial launch of BluVaani, an India-built artificial intelligence solution designed to help police, government agencies, and public service desks. Built on the company’s Access Genie platform, it operates on a BlueEdge server deployed within the customer’s premises without requiring an internet connection, ensuring sensitive citizen and law-enforcement data remains under local control. According to the company, it is one of India's first indigenous AI call dispatcher solutions that can operate without internet.

It has been designed to keep complainants' sensitive information secure within the department's own systems. After the pilot project was completed, all call recordings and written conversation records were formally handed over to the respective police departments.

Share price today

The stock began the trading session in green even as market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous session and a bearish trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 211.32 points to 82,797.27 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 80.65 points to 25,439.40. The stock opened at Rs 15.89 against the previous close of Rs 15.86 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 16.35, representing a gain of Rs 0.49 or 3.08 per cent from the last closing price.

However, the stock saw some profit booking during the mid-day session and fell into the red. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 15.80, with a drop of Rs 0.06 or 0.38 per cent from the previous close, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,458.47

Quarterly results

The company recently reported revenue growth of 18.93 per cent year-on-year to Rs 300.79 crore in the second quarter (July-September 2026) of fiscal year 2026-27, up from Rs 252.92 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, profit declined despite the revenue increase.

In the September quarter, the company's PAT fell 35.6 per cent to Rs 9.93 crore, down from Rs 15.42 crore in the same quarter last year. This means the company's revenue has increased, but profitability has come under pressure.

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