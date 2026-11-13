Stock under Rs 300 in focus as company's revenue rises 24.6% YoY to Rs 511 crore, check share price

Shares of hospital chain operator Park Medi World are in focus after the company announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026-27. The company reported a 24.58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 511.03 crore for the second quarter, up from Rs 410.20 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, operational revenue rose 7.42 per cent from Rs 475.71 crore in Q1 FY27. However, the consolidated net profit (Profit After Tax) declined 30.81 per cent YoY to Rs 54.46 crore, down from Rs 78.70 crore in the year-ago period, and fell 38.47 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 88.51 crore. Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company stood at Rs 52.19 crore, compared to Rs 73.73 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 82.60 crore in Q1 FY27.

Metric Q2 FY27 (Sep 2026) Q1 FY27 (Jun 2026) Q2 FY26 (Sep 2025) YoY Change QoQ Change H1 FY27 (6M) H1 FY26 (6M) Revenue from Operations ₹511.03 ₹475.71 ₹410.20 +24.58% +7.42% ₹986.73 ₹808.98 Total Income ₹520.65 ₹483.36 ₹418.22 +24.49% +7.72% ₹1,004.01 ₹823.89 Total Expenses ₹444.24 ₹378.27 ₹326.90 +35.90% +17.44% ₹822.51 ₹650.65 Profit Before Tax (PBT) ₹76.41 ₹105.08 ₹91.33 -16.33% -27.28% ₹181.50 ₹173.24 Net Profit (PAT) ₹54.46 ₹88.51 ₹78.70 -30.81% -38.47% ₹142.97 ₹144.17 PAT (Owners of Parent) ₹52.19 ₹82.60 ₹73.73 -29.22% -36.81% ₹133.41 ₹136.65 Basic & Diluted EPS (₹) ₹1.26 ₹2.05 ₹2.05 -38.54% -38.54% ₹3.31 ₹3.75

Share price today

The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 259 against the previous close of Rs 256.40 on the BSE and gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 260.85/. However, it saw profit booking and fell to Rs 231, down Rs 25.4 or 9.90 per cent. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 248.50, down Rs 7.90 or 3.08 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,733.48.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a return of 67.45 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to a drop of 4.48 per cent in the benchmark index.

550-bed hospital in Prayagraj

Meanwhile, the company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Park Medicity Prayagraj Ltd, to develop and operate a 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

The new entity has been established to execute a project awarded to the company under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)