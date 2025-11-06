Stock under Rs 200 reports jump in profit after tax, check share price and other details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return f 25.37 per cent in six months as against the 3.41 per cent return by the benchmark index.

Mumbai:

Hyderabad-based Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited has announced its quarterly results and reported a 3.2 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-16. According to the information shared, the company's total income surged to Rs 188 crore, a jump of 5.6 per cent YoY. However, the company's EBITDA declined 1.8 per cent to Rs 34 crore. The company said that it has delivered resilient and steady growth despite global shipping reschedules that deferred Rs 40–45 crore in export dispatches to Q3–Q4.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has approved a proposal to rename the company to Standard Engineering Technology Limited. "The new identity embodies the Company’s transition from a single-product manufacturer into a comprehensive precision-engineering enterprise, offering design-to-water-trial solutions under one roof," the company said.

Share price today

The stock began the trading session in the red at Rs 175, down from its previous close of Rs 178.55 on the BSE. It briefly touched the intraday high of Rs 179.30. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 169, representing a fall of 5.35 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,371.41 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 25.37 per cent in six months as against the 3.41 per cent return by the benchmark index.

Decent Debut on bourses

Earlier this year, the company's shares were listed with a premium of nearly 26 per cent against the issue price of Rs 140 on Monday.

The stock made its market debut at Rs 176, rallying 25.71 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it surged 29.78 per cent to Rs 181.70. At the NSE, it listed at Rs 172, up 22.85 per cent.

The initial share sale of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd received a huge 182.57 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | From IRCTC to NTPC, these PSU companies to pay dividends soon, check record date, other details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)