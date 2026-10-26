Raymond shares in focus as board approves name change proposal, stock has offered 152.22% YTD return

Raymond Limited shares are on investors' radar after the company announced a major corporate rebranding initiative. The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has approved a proposal to change the company's name from "Raymond Limited" to "Raymond Aerospace, Defence & Engineering Limited". According to the information shared, the decision was approved via a resolution passed through circulation on October 24, 2026. Alongside this, the board has approved the consequential alteration of Clause 1 (Name Clause) of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) and the replacement of the company name across relevant clauses of the Articles of Association (AOA).

Share price today

The stock opened in the red amid a fall in benchmark indices. However, it soon rebounded and touched the intraday high of Rs 1,101.95, representing a gain of Rs 37.95 or 3.56 per cent. The stock has gained after three days of consecutive falls and has outperformed the sector by 1.09 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,074.20, with a gain of Rs 10.20 or 0.96 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,151.35 crore.

The stock has witnessed some action post-restructuring of its business profile as it offered investors a clearer view of its advanced-manufacturing operations. Following the separation of its lifestyle and real-estate businesses, the listed entity is now increasingly being evaluated through the lens of its aerospace, defence and precision-engineering capabilities.

Technically, the stock is trading above the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages but below the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 1,388.30, hit on October 6, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 320, touched on March 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.02. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has returned 665.04 per cent over five years and 88.58 per cent over three years. Year to date (YTD), it has gained 181.53 per cent, compared with a fall of 13.88 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)