Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sensex slumps 398 points, Nifty drops 122 points in market decline

The Indian stock markets saw a significant dip as the Sensex fell by 398.13 points, closing at 81,523.16 on Friday. Similarly, the Nifty dropped 122.65 points, settling at 24,918.45, driven by a sell-off across various sectors.