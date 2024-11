Sensex plummets 665 points to 79,058, Nifty falls 229.4 points to 24,074 in early trade Indian stock markets faced significant declines on Monday morning, with the BSE Sensex plunging 665 points to 79,058 and the Nifty 50 falling by 229.4 points to 24,074. Analysts warned of heightened volatility this week due to upcoming global events that may impact market stability.