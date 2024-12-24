Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty hits day’s high; Tata Motors rises 2 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty hits day’s high

Indian stock markets opened marginally higher on Tuesday, December 24, ahead of the Christmas holiday. However, pressure from a strengthening US dollar and high bond yields has continued to weigh on the markets, reducing the likelihood of a year-end rally.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,769.10, gaining 15.65 points, or 0.07%, while the BSE Sensex started at 78,707.37, up 167.20 points, or 0.21%.

The persistent strength of the US dollar and elevated bond yields are driving foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to sell during market rallies. This external factor, combined with internal concerns about growth and earnings slowdowns, is expected to limit market recovery in the near term.