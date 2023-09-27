Stock market: Sensex, Nifty open on negative note amid mixed global cues today

Stock market: The equity benchmark indices opened on a negative note amid mixed global cues on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 158 points to 65,788.18. The Nifty declined 38.35 points to 19,626.35.
More details to follow...
