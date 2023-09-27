Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Stock market: Sensex, Nifty open on negative note amid mixed global cues today

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 158 points to 65,788.18. The Nifty declined 38.35 points to 19,626.35.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: September 27, 2023 9:33 IST
Stock market
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Stock market update - September 27

Stock market: The equity benchmark indices opened on a negative note amid mixed global cues on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 158 points to 65,788.18. The Nifty declined 38.35 points to 19,626.35.

More details to follow...

