Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 79 points, Nifty above 25,550 amid positive global cues Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,650 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 605 were trading in the red. 77 stocks remained unchanged.

New Delhi: Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 79 points, Nifty above 25,550 amid positive global cues Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,650 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 605 were trading in the red. 77 stocks remained unchanged.