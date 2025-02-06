Stock Market update: Nifty opens above 23,700, sensex gains 190 points, IT stocks rise

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Indian stock market started Thursday's session on a positive note, with the Nifty opening above 23,700 and the Sensex gaining 190 points in early trade.

Key market highlights:

Nifty 50 held above the 23,700 mark, indicating stability in market sentiment.

Sensex opened with a 190-point increase, tracking global market cues.

IT stocks witnessed gains, contributing to the early market momentum.

Swiggy shares fell 8 per cent, experiencing selling pressure after recent market movements.

Investors are closely watching sectoral trends and global cues as markets navigate volatility