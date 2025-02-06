Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
Stock Market update: Nifty opens above 23,700, sensex gains 190 points, IT stocks rise

The stock market opened with gains as Nifty 50 holds above 23,700 and Sensex rose to 190 points. IT stocks see a positive trend, while Swiggy shares drop 8 per cent.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Feb 06, 2025 9:28 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 10:49 IST
sensex Stock market
Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Indian stock market started Thursday's session on a positive note, with the Nifty opening above 23,700 and the Sensex gaining 190 points in early trade.

Key market highlights:

  • Nifty 50 held above the 23,700 mark, indicating stability in market sentiment.
  • Sensex opened with a 190-point increase, tracking global market cues.
  • IT stocks witnessed gains, contributing to the early market momentum.
  • Swiggy shares fell 8 per cent, experiencing selling pressure after recent market movements.

Investors are closely watching sectoral trends and global cues as markets navigate volatility

 

 

