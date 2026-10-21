State Bank of India confirms cyber attack, says data of 3,897 customers exposed on dark web

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank, on Wednesday confirmed a cyberattack and said data of 3,897 ​customers containing personally identifiable ​information (PIIs) was ⁠disclosed on the dark web. According to the public sector bank, a detailed investigation is required to determine the potential source and extent of the exposure and assess the associated risks to customers and the bank. "We hereby inform you that the Bank has experienced an incident involving the loss of certain data," the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

According to the bank, it received communications on October 16, 2026, from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency, and CERT-In regarding an alert concerning the suspected exposure of the Bank’s customer data on the dark web.

"The exposed information reportedly included customers’ registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses, residential addresses, branch and CIF identifiers, lead IDs, and metadata associated with loan/lead records and other related files," the filing reads.

Detailed investigation required

State Bank of India said a detailed investigation is required to determine the potential source and extent of the exposure and assess the associated risks to customers and the bank.

The bank promptly activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols. Additionally, the bank engaged an independent CERT-In-empanelled cybersecurity agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the alleged compromise.

No material impact on bank's core business operations

SBI said that the incident does not have any material impact on the bank’s Core business operations, financial performance or business continuity.

"The Bank’s core business functions continue to operate normally without disruptions. A detailed assessment is currently underway, and appropriate remedial and preventive measures are being implemented as required," the bank said.

SBI share price

Meanwhile, State Bank of India shares opened in the green at Rs 982 against the previous close of Rs 972.45 on the BSE. It later gained to hit the intraday high of Rs 983.30, representing a gain of Rs 10.85 or 1.11 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 976.65, up Rs 4.20 or 0.43 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 9,02,261.30 crore.

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