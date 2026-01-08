Startups, AI entrepreneurs are co-architects of India's future: PM Narendra Modi PM Modi said that India should present a unique AI model to the world that reflects the spirit of 'Made in India, Made for the World'.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a roundtable with Indian AI startups at his residence. The meeting was attended by 12 Indian AI start-ups who have qualified for the AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge in the Summit. These startups, which are working in a diverse set of areas including Indian language foundation models, multilingual LLMs, speech-to-text, text-to-audio and text-to-video; 3D content using generative AI for e-commerce, presented their ideas and work. Highlighting the importance of artificial intelligence in bringing about transformation in society, the Prime Minister said that India has immense capacity for both innovation and large-scale implementation.

India AI Impact Summit 2026

The meeting holds significance as it comes ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held in India next month. PM Modi noted that India will host the India AI Impact summit next month, through which the country will play a major role in the technology sector.

The meeting was attended by CEOs, heads and representatives of Indian AI start-ups, including Avataar, BharatGen, Fractal, Gan, Genloop, Gnani, Intellihealth, Sarvam, Shodh AI, Soket AI, Tech Mahindra and Zenteiq.

Highlighting the importance of artificial intelligence in bringing about transformation in society, PM Modi said that India should present a unique AI model to the world that reflects the spirit of 'Made in India, Made for the World'.

He stressed that India is making efforts to bring about a transformation by & leveraging AI.

Startups commended India's strong commitment

The AI startups commended India's strong commitment to advancing the artificial intelligence ecosystem in the country.

They highlighted the rapid growth and vast future potential of the AI sector, observing that the centre of gravity of artificial intelligence innovation and deployment is beginning to shift towards India.

