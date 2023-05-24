Follow us on Image Source : PTI SpiceJet hikes pilots’ salary to Rs 7.5 lakh per month for 75 hrs of flying

SpiceJet, which celebrated 18 years in the aviation industry on Tuesday, made the announcement that they have made the decision to raise the pay of their captains to 7.5 lakhs rupees per month for flying 75 hours. SpiceJet also said that captains will now get a loyalty reward tied to their tenure.

SpiceJet likewise said that trainers (DE, TRI) and first officials will likewise see expanded compensation comparably.

"Salary of captains has been increased to ₹7.5 lakh-a-month for 75 hours of flying. The hike will be applicable from May 16, 2023," the airline said.

Earlier in November, the airline had revised salaries for its pilots wherein the salary of Captains had been raised to ₹ 7 lakh a month for 80 hours of flying.

Additionally, the airline has announced a tenure-linked monthly loyalty reward for its Captains of up to ₹ 1,00,000/- per month which would be over and above their monthly remuneration.

Earlier, chairman Ajay Singh told employees that SpiceJet has initiated the process of reviving its grounded planes with the USD 50 million funds received from the ECLGS scheme and from its internal cash accruals.

Singh urged the employees to remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of services as it looks forward to more exciting years ahead.

SpiceJet operates about 250 daily flights to 48 destinations within India and to international destinations. Its fleet is a mix of aircraft including Boeing 737 Max, Boeing 700 and Q400s.

