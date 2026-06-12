June 12, 2026
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Spacex IPO raises USD 75 billion, makes Elon Musk world's first trillionaire

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

SpaceX IPO: The rocket and satellite maker raised USD 75 billion in the initial public offering (IPO), giving it a valuation of USD 1.77 trillion.

Most of Elon Musk's wealth now rests with SpaceX.
Most of Elon Musk's wealth now rests with SpaceX. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The rocket and satellite maker raised USD 75 billion in the initial public offering (IPO), giving it a valuation of USD 1.77 trillion.

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