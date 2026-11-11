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Indian Railways changes train number of several trains, revises category: Check full details

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

According to a social media post, the changes will be effective from January 2 and January 3, 2027. Passengers planning upcoming journeys are advised to note these changes to avoid last-minute confusion while booking tickets and travelling.

South Central Railway has also changed the numbers of several trains.
South Central Railway has also changed the numbers of several trains. Image Source : PTI

Indian Railways has announced the renumbering of select train services and their shift from Superfast to Mail/Express. According to a social media post, the changes will be effective from January 2 and January 3, 2027. Passengers planning upcoming journeys on these routes are advised to note these changes to avoid last-minute confusion while booking tickets and travelling.

South Central Railway has revised the numbers of the following trains: 

Existing Train No. Type From - To Revised Train No. Revised Type With effect from
22731 Superfast Hyderabad - CST Mumbai 17081 Mail/Express 02.01.2027
22732 Superfast CST Mumbai - Hyderabad 17082 Mail/Express 02.01.2027
12789 Superfast Kacheguda - Kumta 17689 Mail/Express 02.01.2027
12790 Superfast Kumta - Kacheguda 17690 Mail/Express 02.01.2027
12787 Superfast Narasapur - Nagarsol 17241 Mail/Express 02.01.2027
12788 Superfast Nagarsol - Narasapur 17242 Mail/Express 03.01.2027

Earlier, the railways changed the numbering of 12 pairs of trains, or 24 trains in total. These trains include major trains like the Anand Vihar-Muzaffarpur Garib Rath, Anand Vihar-Muzaffarpur Saptkranti, Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath, and New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express.

Here's the complete list of 24 trains:

  • Train No. 12212 Anand Vihar - Muzaffarpur Garib Rath Express will be run with new number 14032 from January 6, 2027. 
  • Train No. 12211 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express will be run with the new number 14031 from January 8, 2027.
  • Train No. 12557 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Saptkranti Express will be run with the new number 15577 from January 1, 2027. 
  • Train No. 12558 Anand Vihar - Muzaffarpur Saptkranti Express will be run with the new number 15578 from January 1, 2027.
  • Train No. 12546, Lokmanya Tilak-Raxaul Karmabhoomi Express will be run with the new number 15546 from January 2, 2027. 
  • Train No. 12545, Raxaul-Lokmanya Tilak Karmabhoomi Express will be run with the new number 15545 from January 7, 2027. 
  • Train No. 12204, Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express will be run with the new number 14694 from January 6, 2027. 
  • Train No. 12203, Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath Express will be run with the new number 14693 from January 7, 2027.
  • Train No. 22551 Darbhanga-Jalandhar City Antyodaya Express will be run with new number 15541 from January 2, 2027. 
  • Train No. 22552, Jalandhar City – Darbhanga Antyodaya Express will be run with new number 15542 from January 3, 2027.
  • Train No. 22387, Howrah-Dhanbad Black Diamond Express will be run with new number 13387 from January 1, 2027. 
  • Train No. 22388, Dhanbad-Howrah Black Diamond Express will be run with new number 13388 from January 1, 2027.
  • Train No. 22355, Patliputra-Chandigarh Express will be run with new number 13255 from January 3, 2027. 
  • Train No. 22356, Chandigarh-Patliputra Express will be run with new number 13256 from January 4, 2027.
  • Train No. 12391, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express will be run with new number 13291 from January 1, 2027. 
  • Train No. 12392, New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express will be run with new number 13292 from January 1, 2027.
  • Train No. 12365, Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express will be run with new number 13265 from January 1, 2027. 
  • Train No. 12366, Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express will be run with new number 13266 from January 1, 2027.
  • Train No. 20801, Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express will be run with new number 18633 from January 1, 2027. 
  • Train No. 20802, New Delhi-Islampur Magadh Express will be run with new number 18634 from January 1, 2027.
  • Train No. 28182, Katihar-Tata Express will be run with new number 18188 from January 1, 2027. 
  • Train No. 28181, Tata-Katihar Express will be run with new number 18187 from January 2, 2027.
  • Train No. 22644, Patna-Ernakulam Express will be run with new number 16360 from January 1, 2027. 
  • Train No. 22643, Ernakulam-Patna Express will be run with new number 16359 from January 4, 2027.

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