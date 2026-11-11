Indian Railways changes train number of several trains, revises category: Check full details

Indian Railways has announced the renumbering of select train services and their shift from Superfast to Mail/Express. According to a social media post, the changes will be effective from January 2 and January 3, 2027. Passengers planning upcoming journeys on these routes are advised to note these changes to avoid last-minute confusion while booking tickets and travelling.

South Central Railway has revised the numbers of the following trains:

Existing Train No. Type From - To Revised Train No. Revised Type With effect from 22731 Superfast Hyderabad - CST Mumbai 17081 Mail/Express 02.01.2027 22732 Superfast CST Mumbai - Hyderabad 17082 Mail/Express 02.01.2027 12789 Superfast Kacheguda - Kumta 17689 Mail/Express 02.01.2027 12790 Superfast Kumta - Kacheguda 17690 Mail/Express 02.01.2027 12787 Superfast Narasapur - Nagarsol 17241 Mail/Express 02.01.2027 12788 Superfast Nagarsol - Narasapur 17242 Mail/Express 03.01.2027

Earlier, the railways changed the numbering of 12 pairs of trains, or 24 trains in total. These trains include major trains like the Anand Vihar-Muzaffarpur Garib Rath, Anand Vihar-Muzaffarpur Saptkranti, Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath, and New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express.

Here's the complete list of 24 trains:

Train No. 12212 Anand Vihar - Muzaffarpur Garib Rath Express will be run with new number 14032 from January 6, 2027.

Train No. 12211 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express will be run with the new number 14031 from January 8, 2027.

Train No. 12557 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Saptkranti Express will be run with the new number 15577 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 12558 Anand Vihar - Muzaffarpur Saptkranti Express will be run with the new number 15578 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 12546, Lokmanya Tilak-Raxaul Karmabhoomi Express will be run with the new number 15546 from January 2, 2027.

Train No. 12545, Raxaul-Lokmanya Tilak Karmabhoomi Express will be run with the new number 15545 from January 7, 2027.

Train No. 12204, Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express will be run with the new number 14694 from January 6, 2027.

Train No. 12203, Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath Express will be run with the new number 14693 from January 7, 2027.

Train No. 22551 Darbhanga-Jalandhar City Antyodaya Express will be run with new number 15541 from January 2, 2027.

Train No. 22552, Jalandhar City – Darbhanga Antyodaya Express will be run with new number 15542 from January 3, 2027.

Train No. 22387, Howrah-Dhanbad Black Diamond Express will be run with new number 13387 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 22388, Dhanbad-Howrah Black Diamond Express will be run with new number 13388 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 22355, Patliputra-Chandigarh Express will be run with new number 13255 from January 3, 2027.

Train No. 22356, Chandigarh-Patliputra Express will be run with new number 13256 from January 4, 2027.

Train No. 12391, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express will be run with new number 13291 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 12392, New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express will be run with new number 13292 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 12365, Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express will be run with new number 13265 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 12366, Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express will be run with new number 13266 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 20801, Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express will be run with new number 18633 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 20802, New Delhi-Islampur Magadh Express will be run with new number 18634 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 28182, Katihar-Tata Express will be run with new number 18188 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 28181, Tata-Katihar Express will be run with new number 18187 from January 2, 2027.

Train No. 22644, Patna-Ernakulam Express will be run with new number 16360 from January 1, 2027.

Train No. 22643, Ernakulam-Patna Express will be run with new number 16359 from January 4, 2027.

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