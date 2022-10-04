Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
Sony-Zee merger deal: Competition Commission gives conditional approval

Sony-Zee merger deal: The approval has been given after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) accepted the voluntary remedies proposed by the parties to allay possible anti-competitive concerns, the sources close to the development said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2022 18:29 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The deal would help Sony to expand its media business in India.

Sony-Zee merger deal: Competition Commission on Tuesday gave its conditional approval for the proposed merger between media groups Sony and Zee, according to sources.

The approval has been given after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) accepted the voluntary remedies proposed by the parties to allay possible anti-competitive concerns, the sources close to the development said.

The proposed merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) was announced in September last year.

The deal would help Sony to expand its media business in India. 

SPNI is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require the approval of the CCI.

