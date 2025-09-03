Sonprayag to Kedarnath in 36 minutes: Uttarakhand signs Rs 6,800 crore deal for 2 mega ropeway projects Sonprayag-Kedarnath Ropeway Project: Aimed at expanding ropeway connectivity in the state, these upcoming ropeway projects are likely to give a boost to the state's economy by promoting tourism.

New Delhi:

In a significant boost to tourism in Uttarakhand, the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) has signed an agreement with the Uttarakhand Tourism Department for the development of two ropeway projects worth Rs 6,800 crore. The National Highways Logistics Management Limited serves as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Sonprayag To Kedarnath In 36 Minutes

The two ropeway initiatives comprise a 12.9 km stretch from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, estimated at Rs 4,100 crore, and a 12.4 km route from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib, expected to cost Rs 2,700 crore.



The 12.9 km-long ropeway from Sonprayag in Uttarakhand to Kedarnath will significantly curtail the travel time to just 36 minutes. Currently, it takes 8 to 9 hours to reach Kedarnath. Devotees are required to undertake a variety of transportation modes to reach their destination, which includes walking, taking a pony, a palanquin, and even helicopter rides to reach the Kedarnath temple.

Projects To Promote Tourism

Aimed at expanding ropeway connectivity in the state, these upcoming ropeway projects are likely to give a boost to the state's economy by promoting tourism. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta, and State Minister for Tourism, Religious Affairs, and Culture Satpal Maharaj.

Part Of Parvatmala Project

It is to be noted that the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved two separate ropeway projects for Kedarnath Dham and Hemkund Sahib in March this year. Being part of the Parvatmala project, these will be beneficial in promoting the tourism industry in the state.

This project will be crucial in providing convenience to the pilgrims visiting the temple and to ensure all-weather connectivity between Sonprayag and Kedarnath. The 12.4 km long Hemkund Sahib ropeway project will connect Hemkund Sahib to Govindghat. The Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara is situated in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, at an altitude of 15 thousand feet above sea level.