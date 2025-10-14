Direct flights to commence from Solapur to Mumbai and Bengaluru from October 15: Check timings, other details The Solapur Airport was renovated in September 2024 and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The renovation cost of the airport was around Rs 60 crore.

Mumbai:

Flight services connecting Maharashtra’s Solapur to Mumbai and Bengaluru will commence from tomorrow, i.e. October 15, 2025. With this, Solapur will have direct connectivity with the financial capital of the state, Mumbai and the industrial hub Bengaluru. This has become possible as the Solapur Airport was renovated in September 2024 and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The renovation cost of the airport was around Rs 60 crore.

“Solapurkar’s dream come true; Solapur-Mumbai and Solapur-Bengaluru air services to start from October 15! The wait for Solapurkar is over and regular passenger air services will start from Solapur Airport on both the Solapur-Mumbai and Solapur-Bengaluru routes from October 15. This double gift to Solapur on the auspicious occasion of Navratri is a big step towards convenient, fast and modern transportation! This service will be inaugurated from Mumbai on October 15, 2025, with the auspicious hands of the state’s popular Chief Minister, Hon. Shri. Devendraji Fadnavis," Minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol had said in a social media post.

Solapur-Bengaluru, Solapur-Mumbai Flight Bookings

The booking of flights for these two routes is already open. The air services started on September 20, 2025.

Solapur-Bengaluru, Solapur-Mumbai Flights: Day & Timings

The flights will be available on four days of the week: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Solapur-Mumbai: 12:55 pm

Mumbai-Solapur: 02:45 pm

Bengaluru-Solapur: 11:10 am

Solapur-Bengaluru: 04:15 pm

Currently, this airport has a flight to a single destination – Goa. The flight is available four days a week and is operated by the airline Fly91. The service was started in June 2025. Initially, it was supposed to launch flights to Goa and Mumbai from Solapur in December 2024, but it was postponed.

