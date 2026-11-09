Smallcap stock in focus as company posts strong financial growth for Q2 FY27, check details

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) are in focus as the company has announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. The company has registered robust top-line and bottom-line growth across both standalone and consolidated operations. Amid this, the stock opened in green at Rs 40.96, a gain of Rs 0.77 or 1.91 per cent from the previous close of Rs 40.19 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 41.64, representing a gain of Rs 1.45 or 3.60 per cent from the last close. However, it witnessed a profit booking and fell to touch the low of Rs 39.39. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 39.80, down Rs 0.39, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,182.60 crore.

Quarterly results

The company reported revenue for the July-September quarter, up 140.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 910.1 million, compared to Rs 378.9 million in the same quarter last year. Operating profit rose 70.08 per cent to Rs 64.8 million, up from Rs 38.1 million a year earlier.

The company's PAT also rose significantly. Net profit rose 111.98 per cent to Rs 4.60 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 2.17 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Revenue surges 172% in the first half

The company's consolidated revenue grew 172 per cent year-on-year to Rs 134.7 crore, compared to Rs 49.5 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Significantly, in just six months, the company achieved more than two-thirds of its total revenue of ₹190.5 crore for the entire 2025-26 fiscal year.

The company's net profit rose 76 per cent to Rs 67.3 million (USD 1.7 billion), up from Rs 38.4 million (USD 1.8 billion) in the same period last year. The company's net worth also increased to Rs 461 million (USD 1.6 billion) from Rs 216 million (USD 2.16 billion) as of March 31, 2026. This means the company's net worth has more than doubled in just six months.

The company's LED display and lighting business also grew strongly. Standalone revenue grew 104 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25 crore in the second quarter, more than doubling sales in this business in a single year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)