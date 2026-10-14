Smallcap IT stock trades in green even as markets tumble, firm shares update on SpaceX International

Shares of smallcap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited traded in green even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 0.50 per cent amid profit booking. The stock opened in green at Rs 20, a gain of Rs 0.39 or 1.98 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 19.61 on the BSE. The counter saw firm buying and touched an intraday high of Rs 20.50, a gain of Rs 0.89 or 4.5 per cent. Last seen, the stock held firmly in the green and traded at Rs 19.82, up 1.07 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,829.55 crore.

What's behind the rally?

The stock gained after four consecutive days of falls. The move follows the company's progress update on its high-profile USD 150 million, or around Rs 1,260 crore, programme with SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan.

"Within weeks of beginning delivery on 24 August 2026, the Company has completed the architecture phase of the programme and delivered approximately Rs 25 crore of work in the quarter ended 30 September 2026. Work for the current quarter has commenced exactly as planned," the company said.

According to the company, work has already begun as planned for the current quarter, October to December 2026. Thus, there is no lag between the completion of one phase and the start of the next. The program addresses three key sectors of the global digital economy: artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and data centres, cybersecurity, and telecommunications (telecoms).

Share price history

The stock is trading below the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. Based on 2 per cent of the five-day average traded value, the stock is liquid enough for a trade size of Rs 0.71 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 45.17. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a return of 274.72 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 53.25 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date basis, it has dipped 6.28 per cent as against the fall of 14.49 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)