Six new Vande Bharat trains likely to be launched in Jharkhand soon: Check expected routes, ticket fare Vandxe Bharat Express: The South Eastern Railway has submitted a proposal to run new Vande Bharat Expresses to six destinations in Jharkhand. This proposal was made in response to a demand from the South Eastern Railway Consumer Advisory Committee.

Here comes a piece of good news for the train passengers. Six new Vande Bharat trains are likely to be launched from Jharkhand soon. In this regard, the South Eastern Railway has submitted a proposal to run new Vande Bharat Expresses to six destinations in the state. This proposal was made in response to a demand from the South Eastern Railway Consumer Advisory Committee.

Multiple media reports suggested that the SER has written to the Railway Board twice this year: in February and October 2025, urging approval for these new high-speed train routes.

New Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand: Check expected routes

Ranchi–Raipur Vande Bharat Express Ranchi–Rourkela Vande Bharat Express Ranchi–Pune Vande Bharat Express (via Panvel, sleeper-class variant) Ranchi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (sleeper-class) Ranchi–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Vande Bharat Express (sleeper-class) Ranchi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Even as the Ranchi–Puri Vande Bharat Express has already been announced, its operations are currently delayed and are likely to be started soon. Apart from this, the South Eastern Railway has also recommended starting a new Amrit Bharat Express between Ranchi and SMVB (Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru).

New Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand: Check expected ticket fare

The media reports suggested that the ticket fares are still being considered and according to the authorities, they will make it affordable for all classes of people.

Demand increases for Vande Bharat Express trains

There is an increasing demand for Vande Bharat Express trains in Jharkhand and during the festive season, tickets for popular routes such as Ranchi–Patna and Ranchi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express were completely booked. For November 10, 2025, there are no available seats on the Ranchi–Varanasi route, indicating the growing passenger demand and the need for more frequent services.

Check list of operational trains from Ranchi

Gaya–Mumbai LTT (once a week)

Hatia–LTT (twice a week)

Ranchi–LTT (once a week)

Hatia–Pune Special (twice a week)

Hatia–SMVT Bengaluru (once a week)

Bengaluru Special (twice a week)

Additionally, several trains connect Ranchi to New Delhi, including:

Sampark Kranti Express (twice a week)

Delhi Rajdhani Express (once a week)

Swarnajayanti Express (thrice a week)

Rajdhani via Bokaro (twice a week)

Sambalpur–Jammu Tawi Express (four times a week)

Rajdhani via Chopan (once a week)

Garib Rath Express (thrice a week)

Swarnajayanti via Gomo (thrice a week)

Anand Vihar Puja Special (once a week)

