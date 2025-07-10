Sindoor Flyover opened in Mumbai: A salute to India's 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan Sindoor Flyover opened in Mumbai: Sindoor Bridge is near Masjid Bunder Railway Station in Mumbai, connecting P.D. Mello Road to other major cities of the city.

In what comes as a significant development in Mumbai’s transport infrastructure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially opened the renovated Carnac Bridge, now renamed as the Sindoor Flyover, on Thursday. The 154-year-old Carnac Bridge, which was considered unsafe and had been out of use. It was demolished following an audit in November 2022. Later, the Central Railway approved the new design, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took responsibility for rebuilding it.

Bridge Named After Successful 'Operation Sindoor'

The new bridge, which has replaced it, was completely rebuilt and named Sindoor Bridge. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the bridge is named after the recent successful 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces.

"The Sindoor Bridge is a railway overhead bridge and located in a congested area. Despite challenges, BMC has completed the construction of the Sindoor Bridge within the deadline," Midday quotes Fadnavis as saying. The Maharashtra CM also lauded the engineers and workers behind the bridge revamp.

“For many years, this bridge was called the Carnac Bridge, as it was named after James Rivett-Carnac, a British Governor. However, if we go through the governor's history, we see that he facilitated several atrocities against Indians. This is a black chapter in our history and needs to be erased”, Fadnavis told reporters.

Mumbai's Sindoor Bridge Location

Sindoor Bridge is near Masjid Bunder Railway Station in Mumbai, connecting P.D. Mello Road to other major cities of the city. CM Fadnavis was accompanied by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar for the inauguration.

The construction work on the bridge was completed within the stipulated deadline of June 10, 2025, under the supervision of BMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar and the Bridges Department within BMC.

Sindoor Bridge To Ease Traffic In South Mumbai

The new Sindoor Bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion in South Mumbai. It will reduce traffic jams at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Masjid Bunder and Mohammed Ali Road. The bridge will provide a smooth alternative route to commuters.