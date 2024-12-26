Silver price today December 26: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check silver rates for December 26.

Silver rates today: Silver prices in India as of December 26, saw a modest increase in its price compared to the rate on Wednesday. The cost of silver in India as of Thursday stood at Rs 91,600 per kilogram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 100 in its rate, as on Wednesday it was at Rs 91,500.

Silver is a safe option for investment when starting out but one should look for certification of the jewellery or other items. Fine silver is 99.9% pure silver and is soft in comparison to sterling silver.

Silver prices in major cities:

Delhi: Silver price in Delhi stood at Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

Mumbai: Silver price in Mumbai stood at Rs 91,600 per kilogram.

Chennai: Silver price in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,000 per kilogram.

Kolkata: Silver price in Kolkata stood at Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

Jaipur: Silver price in Jaipur stood at Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

Lucknow: Silver price in Lucknow stood at Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

Chandigarh: Silver price in Chandigarh stood at Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

Factors impacting silver prices in India:

Some of the key factors that affect silver prices in India include international silver rates, currency exchange rate (value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar), demand and supply dynamics, interest rates, Government policies and import duties, global economic conditions, jewellery and industrial demand.