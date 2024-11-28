Silver rate today November 28: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Check the silver rate today.

On Thursday, the silver prices went down slightly in major cities across India as investors factor in geopolitical tensions and volatility in the US dollar. It should be noted that the fluctuations in silver prices are determined by a variety of factors such as insights from reputable jewelers.

Other factors that determine silver prices include global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Apart from this, other global events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also determine the silver prices in the Indian market.

Silver rate in Mumbai on Nov 28

The prices of silver stood at Rs 87,940/Kg on November 28 in Mumbai, a fall of Rs 120 from November 27, when it was priced at Rs 88,060/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 90,190.

Silver rate in Kolkata on Nov 28

The silver prices in Kolkata stood at Rs 87,820/Kg. The price of silver was Rs 87,940/Kg on November 27. Last week on November 21, the metal was trading at Rs 90,070/Kg.

Silver rate in Delhi on Nov 28

The silver rate in the national capital stood at Rs 87,770/Kg on November 28. The price of silver was Rs 87,900/Kg on November 27. A week ago, the silver was trading for a price of Rs 90,030/Kg.

Silver rate in Chennai on Nov 28

The price of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 88,190/Kg. On November 27, the price of silver was Rs 88,310/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 90,450/Kg a week ago.