Signature Global's FY25 pre-sales rise 42% to Rs 10,290 crore, shares gain The company's sale bookings stood at Rs 4,140 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 fiscal and Rs 7,270 crore in the entire 2023-24 financial year.

Shares of realty firm Signature Global, a leading real estate developer in India, are in action today after the firm announced that its pre-sales rose 42 per cent to a record Rs 10,290 crore - registering a 42 per cent year-on-year growth - in the entire last fiscal.

"The company also achieved record annual collections of Rs 43.8 billion, marking a 41 per cent YoY increase, driven by strong customer confidence, timely execution, and successful new launches in Gurugram and adjoining markets," it said.

According to the company, the launch of five new projects including ‘Daxin Vistas,’ a mid-income housing project in Sohna; ‘Titanium SPR’ and ‘Twin Tower DXP,’ premium group housing projects in Gurugram; and ‘City of Colors,’ a plotted development project, strategically located on NH-48 in strategic micro-markets, having a combined gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 138.1 billion, helped in such performance.

"Our ability to anticipate market trends, launch timely projects in high-potential micro-markets, and consistently deliver value across the premium and mid-income segments has been central to this growth," Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Signature Global, said.

However, the company's sale bookings declined 61 per cent to Rs 1,620 crore in the latest March quarter while

The company's sale bookings stood at Rs 4,140 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 fiscal and Rs 7,270 crore in the entire 2023-24 financial year.

On the other operational parameters, Signature Global said it has achieved record annual collections of Rs 4,380 crore from customers, marking a 41 per cent annual increase.

The company's average sales realisation also improved to Rs 12,457 per sq ft in FY25 from Rs 11,762 in the preceding fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the stock of the company started the session in the red at Rs 1,064.70 against the previous close of Rs 1,068.25. It dipped further and hit a low of Rs 1,055.95 before rebounding. The stock hit the intraday high of Rs 1,079.20 - a gain of 1.02 per cent from the previous close.