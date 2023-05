Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sensex jumps 507.22 points to 63,008.91 in early trade Mumbai: Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened in the green on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 507.22 points to 63,008.91 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty gained 141.85 points to 18,641.20. Latest Business News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital