Sensex soars 188 points to 81,093, Nifty rises 38 points to 24,809 in early trade

The stock markets opened higher on Thursday, fueled by optimism about a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut in September and easing geopolitical tensions. Analysts predict new all-time highs for Nifty and Sensex next week.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 10:04 IST
stock market
Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange Limited building.

The stock markets began Thursday on a strong note, with both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices opening higher. Nifty 50 gained 93.20 points (0.38%) to reach 24,863.40, while Sensex rose by 301.94 points (0.37%) to 81,207.24. Market experts anticipate a new all-time high next week, driven by expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Softening crude oil prices and reducing geopolitical tensions are also seen as positive factors.

Sectoral and global market overview

While most sectoral indices recorded gains, Nifty Pharma, Auto, and Realty opened lower. Globally, US indices closed higher, reflecting investor optimism following dovish comments in the Fed's July minutes. Asian markets showed mixed results.

Despite some pressure on banking stocks, the overall market sentiment remains positive, with significant gains across various indices. Global markets also reflected a similar trend, with US indices closing higher.

Also read | Paytm to sell entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore | DETAILS

