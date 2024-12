Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sensex opens in red, Nifty holds above 24,650

Indian equity indices started the week on a subdued note. The BSE Sensex opened over 100 points lower, while the Nifty50 hovered around 24,650. At 9:16 AM, the Sensex was trading at 81,644.04, down by 65 points (0.080%), and the Nifty50 was marginally down by 10 points (0.042%) at 24,667.35.