Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied over 1 per cent to hit all-time highs on Friday, propelled by intense buying in IT, tech and realty stocks after the US Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged and signalled rate cuts next year.

The rupee traded flat at 83.30 against the US currency in the opening session on Friday amid a rebound in crude oil prices. While foreign fund inflows and a weak greenback in the overseas markets strengthened the local unit, a recovery in crude oil prices weighed on the sentiment, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.30 against the dollar. It moved in a tight range of 83.32 and 83.29 in morning deals.

Latest Business News