The stock market reached new milestones on Friday as the Sensex surged 255 points to close at an all-time excessive of 85,169.87, even as the Nifty 50 index gained 63. 63.75 points to settle at a file 26,004.15. This rally turned into a drive with the aid of sturdy buying in the banking, IT, and vehicle sectors.