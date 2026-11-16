Sensex ends 510 points higher, Nifty near 25,300; Nifty FMCG jumps 1.87%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday, supported by renewed FII inflows, improved earnings visibility, and buying interest in FMCG and banking stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 512.34 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 82,104.79. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 82,311.65 and a low of 81,762.82, gyrating 548.83 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty added 146.80 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 25,291.10. However, the broader market ended the session in the red. The BSE MidCap Select Index shed 171.59 points, or 0.92 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index fell 64.99 points, or 0.71 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG was the biggest gainer, up 1.87 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.88 per cent and 0.50 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal fell 1.53 and 1.50 per cent, respectively.

"Despite the positive close, the weakness across broader market segments suggests that investor participation remains selective and the recovery lacks conviction. While buying in heavyweight stocks helped lift the benchmark indices, the underlying market weakness warrants caution. Developments on the geopolitical front, movements in crude oil prices and currency trends are likely to remain key drivers of near-term sentiment," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,736.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Power Grid and HDFC Bank were the major gainers, with ITC gaining 3.78 per cent today. On the flip side, Tata Steel, Maruti, Indigo, Bajaj Finserv, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards. Tata Steel shares fell 2.81 per cent today.

Today, shares of 20 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 10 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 31 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the remaining 19 closed in the red.

Rupee gains ground

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee gained about 0.40 per cent, strengthening above the 94.00 mark, supported by robust FII inflows of over Rs 50,000 crore in recent weeks.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)