Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
Sensex drops 585 points, Nifty declines 173 points

The subsequent market movements will be closely watched for insights into investor sentiment and potential shifts in the financial landscape.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2023 9:46 IST
BSE
Business stock exchange building.

In the early hours of trading, the stock market witnessed a downturn as the Sensex plummeted by 585.92 points, reaching 69,920.39. Simultaneously, the Nifty experienced a decline of 173.35 points, settling at 20,976.80. The dip in both benchmark indices reflects the prevailing market dynamics, influenced by factors such as global economic trends, geopolitical events, and domestic economic indicators. Investors are closely monitoring the situation as market movements continue to unfold throughout the trading session.

This early trade downturn prompts analysts to assess the broader economic landscape, considering potential drivers behind the market fluctuations. ​

