Sensex declines 250 points, Nifty drops 99 points to end at 22,622.70, rally in IT stocks continues

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the volatile session in red as profit booking emerged after recent gains. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 251.89 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 72,781.89. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 73,195.26 and a low of 72,578.75, gyrating 616.51 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 99.25 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 22,622.70. Similarly, the broader market ended the session in the red. The BSE MidCap Select Index dropped 24.42 points, or 0.14 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index shed 65.77 points, or 0.72 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG was the biggest gainer, up 1.21 per cent, followed by Nifty IT, up 1.14 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma fell 0.93 per cent.

"Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Wednesday as elevated crude oil prices and renewed concerns over potential supply disruptions kept investors cautious. Gains in information technology stocks helped cushion the decline, with the sector extending its recent recovery. FMCG and oil and gas shares also advanced by more than 1 per cent, providing pockets of strength in an otherwise subdued market. Energy prices remained a key source of concern," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Persistent FPI outflows and elevated crude oil prices remain key headwinds, potentially limiting further gains in the equity market.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and NTPC were the major gainers, with Infosys gaining 2.51 per cent today. On the flip side, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Eternal and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. The shares of Bajaj Finance fell 2.55 per cent today.

Today, 11 of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 19 closed in the red. Meanwhile, 16 of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the other 34 closed in the red and one remained unchanged.

Rupee continues upward trajectory

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded positively, gaining around 10 paise to 95.14, despite a stronger dollar, as RBI restrictions on dollar buying continued to support the currency.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)