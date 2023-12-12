Sensex ascends by 96 points, reaches 70,024 in early Tuesday trade

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

In the latest market development, the Sensex exhibited a notable increase of 96.15 points, reaching 70,024.68 points during early trade on Tuesday. Concurrently, the Nifty also experienced a positive surge, rising by 34.4 points to achieve a record level of 21,031.50 points. The equity benchmark, Sensex, not only breached but surpassed the significant milestone of 70,000 points before concluding the session with a 102-point gain. Meanwhile, the Nifty came remarkably close to the 21,000 mark.

As the opening bell rang on Tuesday, benchmark stock market indices in India exhibited promising gains, driven by investor anticipation of crucial retail inflation data scheduled for later in the day. The impending policy decision from the US Federal Reserve also remained a focal point for market participants.

At 9:19 am, the S&P BSE Sensex showed a commendable uptick of 0.12%, reaching 70,010.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 surged to a new pinnacle, hitting 21,037.50. The broader market indices echoed the positive sentiment, indicating a robust performance across various benchmarks.

Nifty Media spearheaded the early trade with a remarkable 1.80% surge, securing its position as the leading gainer among sectoral indices. Notably, all other Nifty sectoral indices exhibited positive trends during the initial trading session.

The Nifty 50's top performers included HDFC Life, Bajaj-Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim, and SBI Life. Conversely, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, and Infosys faced downward pressure, emerging as the primary drags in the morning trade.

As market optimism prevails, investors remain watchful of the impending economic indicators and global policy decisions, shaping the trajectory of India's financial landscape.

Also read | Market surges in early trade as Sensex crosses historic 70,000 level

Latest Business News