Semiconductor plants in Noida set to boost real estate and jobs - Details

Noida:

Noida’s landscape is rapidly changing with the arrival of a semiconductor plant; along with the upcoming airport, film city, and tech industry, the region is witnessing a massive real estate boom.

Noida is no longer just a hub for IT companies and multinationals, the city is now at the forefront of India’s semiconductor revolution. The Modi Cabinet has approved India’s sixth semiconductor unit, which will be established in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. This unit, with an investment of around Rs 3,706 crore, is expected to directly employ nearly 2,000 people. It will be set up as a joint venture between HCL and Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn. The aim is to make India self-reliant in the tech sector and strengthen its role in the global semiconductor supply chain. This marks not just a technological leap, but a major step toward making Noida a future tech hub.

The project is expected to create employment for lakhs of youth and significantly boost the real estate sector in Noida and Greater Noida.

In the past, cities like Delhi and Mumbai were top of mind when it came to buying property. But the picture is changing fast. In recent years, not just Indians but NRIs and foreign investors have increasingly turned to Noida for residential and business purposes. As a result, land prices in Noida have been rising steadily. According to a recent report, land prices have gone up by over 40 per cent in the last five years.

Semiconductor Unit Under India Semiconductor Mission

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that this new unit will be built under the India Semiconductor Mission. He also mentioned that five other semiconductor units are already in the final stages, and this sixth plant will manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, PCs, and other electronic devices.

How Will Noida’s Real Estate Landscape Change?

Sharp Rise in Housing Demand and Property Value: The new Renesas center already employs 150 experts, and this number could grow to 1,500 in the coming years. These professionals will seek premium flats, gated societies, and modern amenities. Housing demand is expected to surge in areas like Sector 150, Yamuna Expressway, and Greater Noida West.

According to Sahil Aggarwal, CEO of Nimbus Group, mega projects like the semiconductor unit and Jewar Airport have redefined Noida-Greater Noida, elevating it from a mere real estate hub to a future-ready smart city.

"The region is now attracting discerning buyers who seek high-quality infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and a technology-driven modern lifestyle. In the years ahead, this region is poised to emerge as one of the most dynamic and sought-after property markets in the country," he said.

Influx of Companies Linked to Semiconductor Sector: Startups, research firms, and tech companies involved in chip design will now set up shop in Noida. This will lead to a spike in demand for commercial real estate—office spaces, co-working zones, and innovation hubs.

Amit Modi, Director, County Group, feels that Noida is no longer just a residential market - it’s becoming the next big hub for technology and innovation.

"Housing demand is now expanding from the mid-segment to premium categories. In the coming years, areas like Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway, and NH-24 will witness tremendous growth in real estate,” Modi added.

'Golden Time’ for Investors: Whenever a high-tech industry enters a city, property values tend to skyrocket. Experts believe that Noida’s future as a property investment destination is brighter than ever post the semiconductor center. Plans like Jewar Airport, Film City, and a world-class transport network will add to this momentum.

Vishal Sabharwal, Sales Head, Orris Group, said that Noida is at the centre of attraction of not just homebuyers but even major corporate houses.

“With Jewar Airport, Film City, and now the semiconductor center, the entire region of Noida and Greater Noida is being transformed. Not only are more homebuyers entering the market, but even major corporates are showing interest in commercial real estate. These developments will completely reshape the real estate structure in the long run,” he said.

New Opportunities in Skilled Education and Jobs: Engineering colleges and technical universities will now get a direct industry link. Students will have access to internships and job opportunities. This will further position Noida as an education and innovation hub.