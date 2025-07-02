SBI banking services down: YONO, NEFT and IMPS impacted, here's what bank says SBI Technical Issue: The State Bank of India (SBI) has advised its customers to use UPI Lite and ATM services till the time services are restored.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI), the largest public sector bank in India, has suffered a technical issue which has not just impacted its online banking services like NEFT, RTGS and IMPS but also affected YONO and UPI. According to Downdetector, over 800 people reported the SBI outages at around 1:35 pm.

Confirming the technical issue, the bank advised customers to use UPI Lite and ATM services till the time services are restored. The bank also said that the services will be available by 2:30 pm today.

“Because of a technical issue, our YONO, RTGS, NEFT, UPI, INB and IMPS services are impacted. The services will be available by “14:30 hrs”. “02.07.2025” (IST). Meanwhile, customers are advised to use our UPI Lite & ATM services...We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," the state-owned bank said in a post on X.