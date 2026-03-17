SBI Life-backed NBFC strengthens credit profile with dual ratings for it proposed Rs 1,500 crore NCDs

Mumbai:

SBI Life-backed smallcap NBFC stock Paisalo Digital Ltd, in its latest exchange filing, has announced that it has further strengthened its credit profile. The company received a long-term rating of BWR AA/Stable from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited for its proposed Rs 1,500 crore non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company already holds a rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research. With this development, the company will now benefit from ratings from two agencies.

Strong fundamentals back a rating upgrade

Brickwork Ratings stated that the company’s strong position is supported by its established business model, robust capitalisation, experienced management, and superior asset quality, along with a steadily growing loan book.

At the time of writing, the stock was trading 2.64 per cent, or Rs 0.93 lower, at Rs 34.34 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock was down 1.44 per cent, or Rs 0.50, at Rs 34.29.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,115.11 crore. During the trading session, the stock touched a high of Rs 35.25 and a low of Rs 33.55.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 41.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.40.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 289.21 per cent in 10 years. However, it has corrected 48.83 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 4.89 per cent as against the fall of 11.31 per cent in the benchmark index.

Technical Indicators Signal Stability

Technically, the stock is trading above its 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, but remains below its 100-day moving average.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 54.02. Typically, a level above 70 indicates that a stock is overbought, while a level below 30 suggests it is oversold.

Business Growth and Operational Expansion

The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 55,082 million in Q3FY26.

Loan disbursements increased 7 per cent to Rs 10,574 million during the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)