Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. SBI to bring unique product with benefits of RD and SIP together | Details

SBI to bring unique product with benefits of RD and SIP together | Details

SBI Chairman CS Shetty hinted towards a new plan which could involve the benefits of FD and SIP. Notably, both the deposit plans give the option of monthly investment and are popular among the working professionals.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2024 18:42 IST
SBI to bring new product with benefits of SIP and RD
Image Source : FILE Representative Image

The country's largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI) is preparing to bring a completely new and unique investment product to attract investors. This new investment product will combine the benefits of RD and SIP. SBI Chairman CS Shetty has hinted towards a new product. He has said that the bank is considering bringing innovative products including a combined product of recurring deposit (RD) and SIP to attract depositors. He said that with the progress of the economy, customers are becoming more financially aware and demanding, and they have started looking for innovative investment instruments. Shetty said that today customers are paying attention to the value proposition, as financial literacy is increasing and the concept of asset allocation is gaining more importance. He said, "Obviously, no one wants to put everything in a risky asset.

Preparation to make RD more attractive

Shetty said that banking products will always be a part of it. Therefore, they are trying to bring products that attract depositors. SBI Chairman said, we are trying to innovate in some traditional products like recurring deposit, which is actually a traditional SIP. Maybe, we can give a combined product by combining both fixed deposit/recurring deposit and SIP which can be accessible digitally. He said that the bank is considering these innovations to popularise deposit products among the new generation. Apart from this, he said that the bank has started a massive outreach program to raise deposits.

Our network is spread across the country

Shetty said, "As I said, deposit mobilisation is a franchise work for us. We have the largest number of physical branches across the country. We are taking advantage of our huge physical reach by starting outreach programs, where customers are contacted. Today, an effort is being made by SBI to reach every consumer, whether they are existing customers or new customers."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement